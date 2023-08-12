Dr. Ana Mihalcea - NEW EVIDENCE - Hydrogel Clot Formation Real-Time

Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee to present new evidence forming part of her ongoing investigation into transhumanism, including findings in dental anaesthetics, insulin, and the possibility that those who did not receive the COVID injections being unable to be mind controlled through a bombshell frequency finding! 8/11/2023
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/
https://rumble.com/v36nem8-dr.-ana-mihalcea-new-evidence-uninjected-unable-to-be-mind-controlled.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.