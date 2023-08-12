Create New Account
Dr. Ana Mihalcea - NEW EVIDENCE - Hydrogel Clot Formation Real-Time
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee to present new evidence forming part of her ongoing investigation into transhumanism, including findings in dental anaesthetics, insulin, and the possibility that those who did not receive the COVID injections being unable to be mind controlled through a bombshell frequency finding! 8/11/2023

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/

https://rumble.com/v36nem8-dr.-ana-mihalcea-new-evidence-uninjected-unable-to-be-mind-controlled.html


