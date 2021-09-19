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Introspective Hypnosis to Release Negative "Entities" w/Antonio Sangio: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #23
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20 views • September 19, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today we dive into the fascinating world of hypnosis with Introspective Hypnosis Instructor, Author, Antonio Sangio. Now Antonio was born in Lima, Perú and raised in the United States. His fascination for using various hypnosis techniques to help people lead him to meeting the founder of the Introspective Hypnosis, Mr. Aurelio Mejia, a Colombian hypnotherapist. What makes this type of hypnosis unique is that it was created to address a client’s perceived “demonic and negative possessions”. Today, we are going to go deep into the transformative world of negative entities and attachment to bring all parties back into the healing embrace of the light. Antonio, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Can you tell us your story for how you got into this work?
2. In your book, “My Soul’s Purpose”, what is your purpose for this life?
3. In Buddhism, we believe that all meditation practices are a form of hypnosis because it accesses the same gamma brain waves that tap into 5D energy healing and a connection to source. Modern science has further substantiated this. A lot of meditation practices follow:
• an induction script for getting into that brain wave of hypnosis
• visualization technique, then the person is free to explore or they’ll ask the person questions and document what was found under meditation.
• Some may even bring you out of trance with a coming back script.
It is because of the various ways to connect to source for guidance that we accept all forms of meditation and allow for multiple expressions without trying to compete with various schools of Buddhism. What about Introspective Hypnosis compelled you to teach it worldwide?
4. Now many hypnosis practitioners go into the high brain wave level to talk to source itself like many of these forms of hypnosis do, but even few practitioners take on clients that have a perceived negative entity possession or attachment. This is what is unique about Introspective Hypnosis. Can you please tell us some examples of transformations you help facilitate in your clients that came to you for this specific reason?
5. In Buddhism, we know that there is no hell and Satan, and it is a fabrication of early Catholicism’s misunderstanding of an out-of-control Ego when they fabricated Yeshuah’s (Jesus) story using common superstitions. What do you say to people who say what you do is witchcraft or demon summoning?
6. What tips can people do today to address the dense life issues that are holding down their vibrations?
For more information about Antonio Sangio’s offerings, please visit his website: https://antoniosangio.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Copyright-free images provided by Pixabay.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
Questions:
1. Can you tell us your story for how you got into this work?
2. In your book, “My Soul’s Purpose”, what is your purpose for this life?
3. In Buddhism, we believe that all meditation practices are a form of hypnosis because it accesses the same gamma brain waves that tap into 5D energy healing and a connection to source. Modern science has further substantiated this. A lot of meditation practices follow:
• an induction script for getting into that brain wave of hypnosis
• visualization technique, then the person is free to explore or they’ll ask the person questions and document what was found under meditation.
• Some may even bring you out of trance with a coming back script.
It is because of the various ways to connect to source for guidance that we accept all forms of meditation and allow for multiple expressions without trying to compete with various schools of Buddhism. What about Introspective Hypnosis compelled you to teach it worldwide?
4. Now many hypnosis practitioners go into the high brain wave level to talk to source itself like many of these forms of hypnosis do, but even few practitioners take on clients that have a perceived negative entity possession or attachment. This is what is unique about Introspective Hypnosis. Can you please tell us some examples of transformations you help facilitate in your clients that came to you for this specific reason?
5. In Buddhism, we know that there is no hell and Satan, and it is a fabrication of early Catholicism’s misunderstanding of an out-of-control Ego when they fabricated Yeshuah’s (Jesus) story using common superstitions. What do you say to people who say what you do is witchcraft or demon summoning?
6. What tips can people do today to address the dense life issues that are holding down their vibrations?
For more information about Antonio Sangio’s offerings, please visit his website: https://antoniosangio.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Copyright-free images provided by Pixabay.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
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