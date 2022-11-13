FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Says TikTok Is China’s Digital Fentanyl

https://gnews.org/articles/519157

Summary：11/11/2022 FCC commissioner Brendan Carr.: I think it's a very smart move to ban TikTok as it is China's digital fentanyl. It's not the videos, but it's pulling everything from search and browsing history, potentially keystroke patterns, biometrics, including face prints and voice prints. Internal communications from TikTok show that everything is seen back in China.



