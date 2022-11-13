FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Says TikTok Is China’s Digital Fentanyl

https://gnews.org/articles/519157
Summary：11/11/2022 FCC commissioner Brendan Carr.: I think it's a very smart move to ban TikTok as it is China's digital fentanyl. It's not the videos, but it's pulling everything from search and browsing history, potentially keystroke patterns, biometrics, including face prints and voice prints. Internal communications from TikTok show that everything is seen back in China.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.