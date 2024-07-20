YEMENI NAT'L RESISTANCE TO RESPOND TO ISRAELI AGGRESSION, announces Houthi Military Spokesman Saree

YEMENI NATIONAL RESISTANCE TO RESPOND TO ISRAELI AGGRESSION announces Houthi Military Spokesman Saree in above video.

With Allah’s help, [Yemeni Forces] will not hesitate to strike vital targets of the "israeli" enemy; we are preparing for a long war with this enemy until the aggression ceases, the siege is lifted, and all crimes committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are stopped - Saree.

Adding Text:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The Almighty said: "So whoever has aggressed against you, then aggress against him in the same way that he has aggressed against you. And fear Allah and know that Allah is with those who fear Him." This is the Truth of Allah Almighty.

The "israeli" enemy has launched a heinous aggression on Al-Hodeidah Governorate, targeting with several airstrikes the power plant that supplies the coastal city of Al-Hodeidah with electricity, as well as targeting the port of Al-Hodeidah and fuel tanks, all of which are civilian targets.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will respond to this heinous aggression and that, with Allah’s help, they will not hesitate to strike vital targets of the "israeli" enemy, reiterating what was stated in their previous statement (https://t.me/PalestineResist/49181) regarding considering the occupied area of Yaffa as an unsafe zone.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, under the directives of their faithful leadership and alongside all the free, proud, and steadfast people of Yemen, will not stop their support operations for our brothers in Gaza, regardless of the consequences and results. With the help of Allah Almighty, they are preparing for a long war with this enemy until the aggression ceases, the siege is lifted, and all crimes committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are stopped.

The "israeli" aggression on Yemen compels all the people of the nation to take serious action in support of the Palestinian cause, rejecting the "israeli" aggression, and standing up for the blood of the oppressed in Gaza.

The great Yemeni people, with their leadership and Armed Forces, will, with Allah’s help, overcome this challenge as they have overcome challenges over the past years.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best master, and the best helper.

Long live Yemen, free, proud, and independent. Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation.

Sana’a, 14 Muharram 1446 AH

Corresponding to 20 July 2024 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces