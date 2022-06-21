https://gnews.org/post/p8w44508

Why does the sun go on shining?

Why does the sea rush to shore?

Don’t they know it’s the end of the world?

‘Cause you don’t love me any more

Why do the birds go on singing?

Why do the stars glow above?

Don’t they know it’s the end of the world?

It ended when I lost your love

I wake-up in the morning, and I wonder

Why everything’s the same as it was

I can’t understand, no, I can’t understand

How life goes on the way it does

Why does my heart go on beating?

Why do these eyes of mine cry?

Don’t they know it’s the end of the world?

It ended when you said, “Good-bye”

Mmm, mmm, mmm, mmm

(Why do these eyes of mine cry?)

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Don’t they know it’s the end of the world?

It ended when you said, “Good-bye”