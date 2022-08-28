2022 08 28 John Haller's Prophecy Update "The Beginning of the New Error"

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Big trouble is coming...and every thing is driven (or not) by energy. John will blow your socks off with this update and the stark reality of many in the world going without utility service in the very near future, not from a lack of it, but a total mismanagement that will see many homes go dark. Buckle up, buttercups. This one will be hard to hear, but it is necessary so that we are not caught unaware.