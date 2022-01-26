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Y'all Got Any More of Those Boosters 'Vaccine'? [25.01.20]
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285 views • January 26, 2022
It never ends. Fauci says a fourth one is "entirely conceivable"
LalA Jun 12 hours ago: The fact that he is still in his job even though there are clear evidences that he lied to congress and made scientists to lie to public show how trustable the government is.
78,955 views Jan 25, 2022
Memology 101 - 476K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MD3nS6I65cs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
LalA Jun 12 hours ago: The fact that he is still in his job even though there are clear evidences that he lied to congress and made scientists to lie to public show how trustable the government is.
78,955 views Jan 25, 2022
Memology 101 - 476K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MD3nS6I65cs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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