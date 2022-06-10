Putin Has Launched a Foul-Mouthed Tirade About Xi Jinping Over His Failure To Help in Sanctions Busting

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https://gnews.org/post/paq6224
06/08/2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a foul-mouthed tirade about Chinese leader Xi Jinping over his failure to help in sanctions busting, it’s been claimed. Despite China and Russia declaring their “no limits” friendship before the war, Beijing has been reluctant to help Russia evade sanctions.