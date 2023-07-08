Day 14 - Vacation July 14

Our second day of rest! We had friends over to visit and we watched old 8mm film of my husbands childhood. Not too much going on today after our 3 days at Efteling.

Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com



and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public





