Democide - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Christopher Gardner on BioCharisma Podcast - Episode 11 (02.24.2023)

Mosquitoes have been the most gratuitous killers in history. Do you know who’s number two? You guessed it, big government. Democide is genocide committed by government. When you have the majority externalizing their authority big Gov steps in to clean up the detritus. Dr. Jennifer Daniels is with us this week to annihilate the daddy complex. She is one of the most brilliant people I know because she can explain the most complex of ideas in a simple way. Follow her rational and you will be the better for it.





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https://topherhq.com/2023/02/24/democide-w-dr-jennifer-daniels-biocharisma-podcast-episode-11/





Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels and BioCharisma.