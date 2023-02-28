Democide - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Christopher Gardner on BioCharisma Podcast - Episode 11 (02.24.2023)

Mosquitoes have been the most gratuitous killers in history. Do you know who’s number two? You guessed it, big government. Democide is genocide committed by government. When you have the majority externalizing their authority big Gov steps in to clean up the detritus. Dr. Jennifer Daniels is with us this week to annihilate the daddy complex. She is one of the most brilliant people I know because she can explain the most complex of ideas in a simple way. Follow her rational and you will be the better for it.





Home Healers Course 50% Off for Month of February!Use the code LOVE2023 and start your holistic health home practice today!

https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861

With the total health accelerator course, you can get the inside scoop from Dr. Daniels on how to heal yourself at home. Think of it this way, you never have to dial 911 again.





5% OFF CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam

Dr Jennifer Daniels Website: https://vitalitycycles.com/

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/





https://topherhq.com/2023/02/24/democide-w-dr-jennifer-daniels-biocharisma-podcast-episode-11/





Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels and BioCharisma.