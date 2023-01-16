And We Know 1.14.2023 Time to SHOW the WORLD the TRUTH, CDC exposed, GOP HOUSE, Ready for LAUNCH. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





January 14, 2023





Hope you are entering the holiday weekend with excitement. What a great week for all of us as we see so much unfold, Davos is exposed, Soros exposed, CDC in trouble, classified docs, Politicians losing clearances, ….here we go





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25lexh-1.14.23-time-to-show-the-world-the-truth-cdc-exposed-gop-house-ready-for-la.html



