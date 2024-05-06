RT
May 5, 2024
A winery in Cape Town, South Africa has enlisted the services of 1,600 Indian runner ducks to protect their vines from snails, slugs and other pests. Not only are Indian runners naturally excellent foragers, routinely eating all unwanted insects in their path, they also provide endless fun for people visiting Vergenoegd Low Wine Estate, who can watch the ‘soldiers’ on their morning waddle.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4tdguz-army-of-ducks-provide-eco-friendly-protection-for-vineyard.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.