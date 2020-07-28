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Can an A I robot fulfill bible prophecy? You need to see what Jesus Christ stated!
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63 views • July 28, 2020
Author Frank DiMora of the prophecy book entitled: The Last Chronicles of Planet Earth shows you what Jesus pointed to which just may point to the Antichrist's A I Robot. You watch this video you should come to realize there is no longer any question that we are in those last days Jesus talked about.
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