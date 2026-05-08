Israel’s nuclear 'Samson option' keeps West hostage - Scott Horton, Piers Morgan clip

Israel’s nuclear 'Samson option' keeps West hostage - foreign policy expert

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, in his 1991 book “The Samson Option: Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal and American Foreign Policy”, explicitly laid out the truth about Israel’s military doctrine, reminds foreign policy expert Scott Horton.

💬 “Israel has threatened to nuke London and Paris and Berlin, and Rome if the Western states abandon Israel,” Horton says.

He dismisses accusations of being a “crackpot conspiracist,” saying:

💬 “You can pretend like you've never heard of such a thing, but everyone else watching this can just Google up The Samson Option and read it for themselves.”