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Hit Us With Your Best Shot (go ahead, TRY IF YOU DARE!!!!!!)
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15 views • December 06, 2020
Political parody video based on Pat Benatar's "Hit Me With Your Best Shot."
Lyrics: Lynelle & Kallie Medley
Vocals: Kallie Medley\
Music Production: Mickey Medley
Video Production: Lynelle Medley
We do not own the rights to any of the photos (except the one we are in) nor the backing track used.
Lyrics: Lynelle & Kallie Medley
Vocals: Kallie Medley\
Music Production: Mickey Medley
Video Production: Lynelle Medley
We do not own the rights to any of the photos (except the one we are in) nor the backing track used.
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