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Cannabis Jimmy features Mildred and the 8 new Baby chickens at the Nature Lodge. Clyde, their Rooster father, is out on the property sqauking like a Maniac.
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14 views • May 27, 2022
Such a cute little family. We have never had chickens before. Actually the Mom and Dad flew into our property from our neighbor's property and set up a new home. Next thing we knew , the Hen just had 8 babies.
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