What the jab has done.... Part 2.
Published 17 hours ago

This video is in German but it has English subtitles. It is truly shocking to see the damage this `vaccination` has done to people worldwide. What happened in Germany, has happened in every country worldwide. All governments want to hide this. That is why we`re being inundated with major distractions, from staged `wars` to clown politics, all to make you forget what they did to their own citizens.

tyrannyreactionsadverse

