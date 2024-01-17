What the jab has done.... Part 2.

This video is in German but it has English subtitles. It is truly
shocking to see the damage this `vaccination` has done to people
worldwide. What happened in Germany, has happened in every country
worldwide. All governments want to hide this. That is why we`re being inundated with major distractions, from staged `wars` to clown politics, all to make you forget what they did to their own citizens.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.