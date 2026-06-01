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🚨 BOMBSHELL FROM JAPAN — THEY CAN’T HIDE THIS ANYMORE
Professor Robert Clancy just dropped the receipts:
A massive Japanese study tracking 20 MILLION people found that ALL excess deaths were in the vaccinated group.
The unvaccinated group? ZERO excess deaths. And here’s the killer detail: mortality surges exactly 3 months after every booster — with peak deaths hitting around 100 days post-vaccination.
The pattern is undeniable. In my opinion, they can no longer suppress the information on the COVID vaccine. The data is out. The cover-up is crumbling. The world needs to see this.
Join: https://t.me/TruthSocial (https://t.me/TRUTHSociaIQ)✅️
🚨 LAST CHANCE TO JOIN THE INSIDE
The Q Awakening is dropping the real truth they don’t want you to see.
Join immediately or stay in the dark forever.
→ @TheQAwakening (https://t.me/+2b7oF3I2usQ1Zjhl)✅️
→ @TheQAwakening (https://t.me/+2b7oF3I2usQ1Zjhl)✅️