Natural beauty must be sacrificed at the altar of Net Zero―an unachievable, costly and tyrannical solution to a non-existent problem.
Expect a LOT more of this if the climate doomsday cultists have their way.
Clip 2 : Mount Aso, Japan: The inherent natural beauty of mountains and forests―and the plant and animal habitats that reside within them―are replaced by 200,000 ghastly solar panels, as a sacrificial offering by the Net Zero cult to the "climate change" gods.
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media
