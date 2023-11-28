Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Natural beauty must be sacrificed at the altar of Net Zero
channel image
The Prisoner
8866 Subscribers
Shop now
122 views
Published 19 hours ago

Natural beauty must be sacrificed at the altar of Net Zero―an unachievable, costly and tyrannical solution to a non-existent problem.

Expect a LOT more of this if the climate doomsday cultists have their way.

Clip 2 : Mount Aso, Japan: The inherent natural beauty of mountains and forests―and the plant and animal habitats that reside within them―are replaced by 200,000 ghastly solar panels, as a sacrificial offering by the Net Zero cult to the "climate change" gods.

Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media

Keywords
evilagenda 2030climate change hoaxsolar panelsnet zero

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket