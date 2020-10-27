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Does the Bible give clues as to who will win the 2020 Presidential election?
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122 views • October 27, 2020
Author Frank DiMora will show you what bible prophecy shows us as to who may win the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. Frank will again bring you facts pointing to who may win the election in 7 days.
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