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Linux/UNIX Beginner's Commandline Guide (Bash)
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48 views • March 04, 2021
The Linux commandline for beginners. This will teach you how to discover new commands (in an independent way), learn navigation, copying/moving files, processes, directory structure, and where to find help/documentation when you need it.
The commands shown are universal to all Linux systems. Video was made on Parrot (Debian based).
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If you appreciate something I do and want to show support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
Shares, comments, likes, and subscribes really help us out with the algorithm. Each video takes a couple hours to edit and I really appreciate it!
Private Mentorship/Lessons/Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
The commands shown are universal to all Linux systems. Video was made on Parrot (Debian based).
What do you want to see next?
If you appreciate something I do and want to show support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
Shares, comments, likes, and subscribes really help us out with the algorithm. Each video takes a couple hours to edit and I really appreciate it!
Private Mentorship/Lessons/Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
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