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They're Lying: No-Knock Warrant Edition
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111 views • July 23, 2021
We were warned. Don’t trust anyone with power to endanger liberty. Yet some people who are on board with that, have their own exception - police. But how they use no-knock warrants - and what they claim they use them for - is just more proof that they shouldn’t be trusted either.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 23, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 23, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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