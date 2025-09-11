Morning Manna - September 11, 2025 - Proverbs 11:17-21 - Mercy's Rewards, Sin's Ruin

In today’s Morning Manna, we examine Proverbs 11:17–21, where Solomon contrasts the merciful man who blesses his own soul with the cruel man who troubles his own flesh. We see how sowing righteousness brings a sure reward while pursuing evil leads only to death. These verses remind us that God delights in uprightness, and though sinners may band together, their punishment is certain—but the seed of the righteous shall be delivered. Join us for a practical and sobering look at the eternal consequences of mercy, cruelty, and the pursuit of good or evil.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

Sacrificingliberty.com





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

Trunews/faucielf