🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Footage of the destruction of the first Abrams tank
It is reported that the tank was blown up by soldiers of the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade in the Avdeevka sector.
Thambnail - And here are clearer images of the first M1A1 Abrams tank shot down with BRAT dynamic protection in a field in the direction of Avdeevka - Source @Rybar
Further Info:
https://southfront.press/breaking-first-us-abrams-tank-destroyed-hours-after-it-was-first-deployed-near-avdeevka/ Source @Intel Slava Z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.