🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Footage of the destruction of the first Abrams tank

It is reported that the tank was blown up by soldiers of the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade in the Avdeevka sector.

Thambnail - And here are clearer images of the first M1A1 Abrams tank shot down with BRAT dynamic protection in a field in the direction of Avdeevka - Source @Rybar

Further Info:

https://southfront.press/breaking-first-us-abrams-tank-destroyed-hours-after-it-was-first-deployed-near-avdeevka/ Source @Intel Slava Z

