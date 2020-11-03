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The Fact-Free COVID Dystopia - Thomas E. Woods. Jr. - Oct. 9, 2020
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20 views • November 03, 2020
When it comes to Covid-19, bureaucrats and politicians keep moving the goalposts, changing the rules, and engaging in bait-and-switch tactics, so they can maintain the "new normal" dictatorship. Those who object, we're told, "just want people to die." It's now becoming clear that "you can't have your life back in some states unless you take it back."
From the 2020 Supporters Summit, presented at the historic Jekyll Island Club Resort on Jekyll Island, Georgia, on 9 October 2020.
From the 2020 Supporters Summit, presented at the historic Jekyll Island Club Resort on Jekyll Island, Georgia, on 9 October 2020.
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