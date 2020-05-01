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Stephanie Weeks entry in the Chili Cook-Off @ PorcFest XII 2015
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15 views • May 01, 2020
Spending time in the woods of New Hampshire for a week sure can help to work up a hunger. Capitalizing on the opportunity, Stephanie Weeks cooked up her pumpkin-based vegetarian chili... enough for the 200 judges who made the rounds through the campground. Tasty and filling, it won an award for its rewarding experience as most folks thought it was just as tasty as a meat-based chili.
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