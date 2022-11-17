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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/breakthrough-in-your-finances/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "I have a prophetic word and some training on how to release financial blessings over your life that will change you forever, because it’s based on the Bible — and it worked in our lives!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I outline biblical principles to better understand the true role of money, and how we can become balanced in how we view it … to change the world with God’s love!"