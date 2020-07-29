60 Minutes Exposes Swine Flu Shot Fraud & Casualties in 1976

Back before MSM and 60 Minutes were controlled by the cabal they did some real reporting.

got this from vaccine news

There was no swine flu pandemic in 1976, it was all a total fraud by government, CDC and drug companies to sell vaccines for drug company profits.

The government departments knew the vaccine would cause major neurological damage in many people but hid these facts from the public !

The people were injected with an untested vaccine without being informed of this.

Not one person died from the swine flu but thousands were injured & some killed by the vaccine. $3.5 Billion was paid out in compensation to those injured & killed by the vaccines.

All vaccines are a deadly scam & are the biggest ongoing medical fraud in human history.

All vaccines cause auto immune & neurological damage & disease, cancer & a myriad of other illnesses & diseases !