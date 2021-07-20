The Lab Originate Theory of the COVID Is Taken Seriously

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7/16/2021 CNN reported that the Biden administration now finds the theory that the Coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab to be as credible as the theory that it developed naturally. This is a dramatic shift in what they’re saying publicly. And it comes amid an intelligence review that President Biden demanded.