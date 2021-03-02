Democrats' Tunnel Vision Will Be Their Doom

Step into the echo chamber getting to their bottom of what happened at the Capitol on January 6th.



For the most part, the proceedings attempted to investigate claims based on the Democrat’s perception of what happened by spinning outright lies.



For the record, The Proud Boys are not an anti Semitic white supremacist organization. But, much like the Charlottesville hoax, the immigrant children in cages deception, the bogus impeachment’s of Donald Trump, the Presidential election debacle or the numerous coverups of the Biden Crime family, most of the Democrat’ case was based on fearmongering fiction and gaslighting.



Meanwhile, there is still is no timetable regarding opening up the Capitol grounds to the taxpayer. But there is plenty of talk about fortified plans to emergency fencing and install bulletproof glass on the 221 year old building. Meanwhile fortresses are being built to protect the ongoing madness of the leftist mob as the New York Post reports "The Minneapolis courthouse where ex-cop Derek Chauvin will stand trial for murder in the death of George Floyd is being turned into a veritable fortress. Hennepin County District Court, where jury selection is due to begin March 8, is being ringed with concrete barriers, security fencing, and barbed wire — and a beefed-up security presence that will include the National Guard.



You want security, it’s simple, listen to the American people.