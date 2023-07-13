⚡️ SITREP 12July2023

◽️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in South Donetsk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk directions.

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the courageous and competent actions of the Yug Group of Forces' units, aviation and artillery, 30 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Kleshcheevka, Andreevka, Sol, Severnoye, Veseloye, Vodyanoye, Pervomaiskoye, Krasnogorovka and Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In addition, enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit in 2 areas to the west of Andreevka and Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 335 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 U.K.-manufactured FH-70 towed howitzer.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated actions by the defending units of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, an enemy attack by the units of the AFU 35th Marine Brigade have been repelled forward Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and also foiled an enemy combat reconnaissance actions near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The AFU inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on an AFU manpower and hardware cluster close to Storozhevoye and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The activities of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Sladkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of the selfless actions by Russian troops, 2 enemy attacks have been repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In addition, Army Aviation and artillery struck enemy military personnel close to Marfopol, Rabotino and Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The enemy losses were over 240 Ukrainian servicemen, 9 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored personnel carriers, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers .

◽️In addition, 1 ammunition depot of the AFU 33th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of the active actions by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flame thrower systems, 2 enemy attacks of the 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades of the AFU each with the strength of up to a motorized infantry platoon have been repelled close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The activities of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In addition, enemy military personnel have been hit near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the units of the Zapad Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery have successfully repelled 3 enemy attacks near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Molchanovo, Novomlynsk, Ivanovka (Kharkov region) and Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, and 2 motor vehicles.

◽️In Kherson direction, assault groups of Russian troops continued reconnaissance and search operations on the islands close to Antonovsky Bridge.

◽️The enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, and 2 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 74 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 107 areas.

◽️1 ammunition depot of the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

◽️Fuel depots for Ukrainian military equipment have been destroyed close to Malodolinskoye and Chernomorsk (Odessa region).

◽️The 5th National Guard Brigade's battalion command and observation post has been hit near Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-24 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Cherevkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️Air defense facilities have intercepted 4 Storm Shadow cruise missiles.



