Cognitive Dissidents: Don’s Billions, 250th Nothingburger, To BTC or Not to BTC, & More!

Join the Cognitive Dissidents as they once again tackle the latest news stories in an effort to understand what the powers that be are really up to and how to prepare…forewarned is forearmed after all! On this week’s episode we cover: Trumpster’s Billions, Semiquincentennial Nothingburger, Hack Attack & Big Philanthropy as World Government, SCOTUS Geofencing Privacy FakeOut, Calling the Oil Crash (h/t PM), Robot Dogbite, Datacenter Diversion, To Bitcoin or Not To Bitcoin, and more!!





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Websites

Parallel Systems https://parallelmike.com

Parallel Substack https://parallelsystems.substack.com

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com

Monica Perez Substack https://monicaperezshow.substack.com





About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.





About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Shows offers analysis of top headlines with an eye to pulling back the curtain on the propaganda, revealing the true agenda behind the news of the day and why it matters. Monica also provides fascinating conversations with principled thought leaders and subject matter experts in areas of interest to the truth & liberty communities.