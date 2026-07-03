BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cognitive Dissidents: Don’s Billions, 250th Nothingburger, To BTC or Not to BTC, & More!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
436 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • Yesterday

Join the Cognitive Dissidents as they once again tackle the latest news stories in an effort to understand what the powers that be are really up to and how to prepare…forewarned is forearmed after all! On this week’s episode we cover: Trumpster’s Billions, Semiquincentennial Nothingburger, Hack Attack & Big Philanthropy as World Government, SCOTUS Geofencing Privacy FakeOut, Calling the Oil Crash (h/t PM), Robot Dogbite, Datacenter Diversion, To Bitcoin or Not To Bitcoin, and more!!


Escape the Technocracy Live Workshop (w/ Geopolitics & Empire)! https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-escape-the-technocracy-live-workshop-season-2


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS!) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money (FREE "Plan B" Report!) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Parallel Systems https://parallelmike.com

Parallel Substack https://parallelsystems.substack.com

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com

Monica Perez Substack https://monicaperezshow.substack.com


About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.


About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Shows offers analysis of top headlines with an eye to pulling back the curtain on the propaganda, revealing the true agenda behind the news of the day and why it matters. Monica also provides fascinating conversations with principled thought leaders and subject matter experts in areas of interest to the truth & liberty communities.

Keywords
irantrumpcensorshipbitcoincorruptionprivacyirsaiwarww3surveillanceoilbtcmagadystopiageofencingdata centers250th
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Air Force Major Arrested at Capitol for Calling for Trump, Vance Impeachment

Air Force Major Arrested at Capitol for Calling for Trump, Vance Impeachment

Ramon Tomey
Iran asserts Hormuz control as Qatar reports progress in indirect talks with U.S.

Iran asserts Hormuz control as Qatar reports progress in indirect talks with U.S.

Morgan S. Verity
Iranian President: Tehran to Honor Commitments If Washington Adheres to Memorandum

Iranian President: Tehran to Honor Commitments If Washington Adheres to Memorandum

Garrison Vance
California Senate Panel Blocks Measure to Bar Sex Offenders From Holding Public Office

California Senate Panel Blocks Measure to Bar Sex Offenders From Holding Public Office

Douglas Harrington
California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

Chase Codewell
Clinton aide claims he can&#8217;t recall why he said president visited Epstein island

Clinton aide claims he can’t recall why he said president visited Epstein island

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy