Arise, O Light!

This hymn is a prayer—a crying out—in intercession, that God would shine His light into the souls of those who seek war instead of peace, bringing them to repentance and eternal joy.

The hymn is now on Musescore.com at https://musescore.com/user/78859/scores/26315680





Many of my hymns can be found at https://www.musescore.com/billsey





