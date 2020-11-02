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First Press Conference of The World Freedom Alliance MIRROR
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152 views • November 02, 2020
From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbOfHgUuWsc Common Life Of Common People, mp4 datestamp: 2020-11-02 09:36:17 UTC.
First Press Conference of The World Freedom Alliance
Original says "Stockholm, Sweden 02/11/2020" but the timestamp of the mp4 indicate that possibly this was rather 01/11/2020. Also the YT publishing date was 1 Nov 2020.
From information in the video itself:
Panel, left to right:
1. Dr. Mohammed Adil, chairman of The World Doctor Alliance (https://acu2020.org/), and now established another public platform, The World Freedom Alliance.
2. Mads Palsvig, treasurer for The World Freedom Alliance.
3. Fiona Hine, General Secretary of The World Freedom Alliance.
4. Professor Dolores Cahill, president of The World Freedom Alliance. Not present, but announced by Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr. Heiko Schöning, vice president of The World Freedom Alliance.
5. Maneka Helleberg, chairman of The World Freedom Alliance.
6. Barrister Martin Byrne, Legal adviser to The World Freedom Alliance.
7. Dr. Mikael Nordfors, in charge of the part of the website for liquid democracy, where you combine expertise and democracy.
(An earlier working name seems to have been The World Coalition For Freedom and Justice (WCFJ), http://wcfj.org/, a site that is currently down for maintenance.)
First Press Conference of The World Freedom Alliance
Original says "Stockholm, Sweden 02/11/2020" but the timestamp of the mp4 indicate that possibly this was rather 01/11/2020. Also the YT publishing date was 1 Nov 2020.
From information in the video itself:
Panel, left to right:
1. Dr. Mohammed Adil, chairman of The World Doctor Alliance (https://acu2020.org/), and now established another public platform, The World Freedom Alliance.
2. Mads Palsvig, treasurer for The World Freedom Alliance.
3. Fiona Hine, General Secretary of The World Freedom Alliance.
4. Professor Dolores Cahill, president of The World Freedom Alliance. Not present, but announced by Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr. Heiko Schöning, vice president of The World Freedom Alliance.
5. Maneka Helleberg, chairman of The World Freedom Alliance.
6. Barrister Martin Byrne, Legal adviser to The World Freedom Alliance.
7. Dr. Mikael Nordfors, in charge of the part of the website for liquid democracy, where you combine expertise and democracy.
(An earlier working name seems to have been The World Coalition For Freedom and Justice (WCFJ), http://wcfj.org/, a site that is currently down for maintenance.)
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