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Citrine Quartz Crystal Benefits - Confidence/Money Attract/Solar Plexus/3rd Chakra {Nature Revealed}
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32 views • February 28, 2022
In this video I share the healing properties of: Citrine crystal {yellow} - boosts confidence and self-certainty, helps envisioning and manifestation, strengthens will, promotes clarity, creativity and imagination, symbolizes warmth, optimism, purges toxins, protective, brings energy and joy, promotes happiness and abundance; balances solar plexus/3rd chakra
Find handcrafted gifts using healing gemstones and crystals, and so much more at bit.ly/shopholistic
To tap into and live life more aligned with your purpose, and make a living making what you love, join the community I'm building at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Find handcrafted gifts using healing gemstones and crystals, and so much more at bit.ly/shopholistic
To tap into and live life more aligned with your purpose, and make a living making what you love, join the community I'm building at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Keywords
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