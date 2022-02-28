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Citrine Quartz Crystal Benefits - Confidence/Money Attract/Solar Plexus/3rd Chakra {Nature Revealed}
Holistic Restoration
Holistic Restoration
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32 views • February 28, 2022
In this video I share the healing properties of: Citrine crystal {yellow} - boosts confidence and self-certainty, helps envisioning and manifestation, strengthens will, promotes clarity, creativity and imagination, symbolizes warmth, optimism, purges toxins, protective, brings energy and joy, promotes happiness and abundance; balances solar plexus/3rd chakra

Find handcrafted gifts using healing gemstones and crystals, and so much more at bit.ly/shopholistic

To tap into and live life more aligned with your purpose, and make a living making what you love, join the community I'm building at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Keywords
manifestingabundanceattractionself esteemsolar plexuschakra balancingwork life balancecrystals for healingcitrine gemstonecrystals for confidencecrystals for manifestationmoney attraction3rd chakrasolar plexus healing3rd chakra balancingcitrinecitrine quartzcitrine crystalchakra supportcrystals for self esteemcrystals for self worthholistic restorationbusiness success entrepreneurreduce overwhelm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy