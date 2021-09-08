CIA runs Bartertown-what really went wrong in Afghanistan - CDC deception- 911 was an interdimensional job

old definition vaccine CDC website:new definition vaccine CDC website:Michael D'Andrea goes by many names. To those in the CIA, he's the Undertaker, the Dark Prince, Ayatollah Mike. To Hollywood, he's the Wolf, immortalized in Zero Dark Thirty, a film about the manhunt for Osama Bin Laden. To the general public, he is nobody, as he is still undercover, a man who has spent 38 years toiling at the CIA, his dutiful service resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people. He is stubbled and gaunt, with a preference for dark suits, his colleagues say, and he has a bad smoking habit and a bad attitude.People like Michael D'Andrea do not seek the spotlight. Though he joined the CIA in 1979, it was not until April 2015 that a New York Times journalist, Mark Mazzetti, finally outed him. A month after D'Andrea left his post as director of the CIA's Counterterrorism Center (CTC), Mazetti identified the man—known previously only as "Roger"—who had "presided over the growth of CIA drone operations" during nine years as CTC chief.Michael D'Andrea was an officer of the Central Intelligence Agency who spent nine years as director of Counterterrorism Center (CTC) during the war on terror, serving as a major figure in the search for Osama bin Laden, as well as the American drone strike targeted killing campaign. In 2017 he was appointed to head the agency's Iran Mission Center, one of the earliest moves in what became the 'maximum pressure' strategy of the Trump administration against Iran. In January 2020, there were unverified reports of his death.D'Andrea joined the CIA in 1979, and he was considered an underperformer at "The Farm", the CIA's training center at Camp Peary, Virginia.. D'Andrea reportedly began his overseas career in Africa, and he is listed as a foreign service officer at the Embassy of the United States in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. D'Andrea previously served as chief of station in Cairo, Egypt and later in Baghdad, Iraq...Though he joined the CIA in 1979, it was not until April 2015 that a New York Times journalist, Mark Mazzetti, finally outed him. A month after D'Andrea left his post as director of the CIA's Counterterrorism Center (CTC), Mazetti identified the man—known previously only as "Roger"—who had "presided over the growth of CIA drone operations" during nine years as CTC chief.Despite the mistakes D'Andrea might have made, and his reputation as a surly, uncooperative individual, there is no denying his experience and expertise. Speaking to the Post, Michael Morell, the former deputy director of the CIA, described him as "one of the finest intelligence officers of his generation."Bombardier E-11A BACNBombardier E-11A is the military variant of the civil Bombardier BD-700 Global Express for use as overhead communications-relay platform in SW Asia. It carries Northrop Grumman Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, or BACN [pronounced "bacon"], allowing disparate battlefield communications systems to share data. BACN was deployed on a test Bombardier BD-700 & originally designated RC-700A under reconnaissance classification. Re-designated E-11A under special electronics installation category.Due to Afghanistan’s mountainous terrain and lack of existing communication infrastructure, serious communication challenges prevented the four-man SEAL patrol from effectively establishing contact with their combat operations center, leaving them vulnerable to the attacks that claimed the lives of 19 U.S. special operations service members. The BACN works to ensure a consistent and effective form of communication in nearly any location or environment, significantly reducing the possibility of communication failure and increasing the rate of mission success. The payload, or package of sensors carried on the E-11A, allows command and control to get in contact with the troops on the ground, and vice versa, to enable mission accomplishment, Breth said.In June 2011 the Air Force announced the purchase of a Bombardier BD-700 Global Express aircraft for use as an overhead communications-relay platform in Southwest Asia. This aircraft carries Northrop Grumman's Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, or BACN, which allows disparate battlefield communications systems to share data. The Air Force had been leasing this aircraft, but then decided it would make more business sense to purchase it.