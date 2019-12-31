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CNN Calls Iran Backed Militia Protesters In U.S. Embassy Attack
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303 views • December 31, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down the forces behind the U.S. Embassy attack in Baghdad, Iraq, and explains how President Trump must act to prevent the perception of further chaos and instability.
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