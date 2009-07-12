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July 12th 2009 Flashback: The Alex Jones Show - Eugenics Global Depopulation And Forced Vaccination
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335 views • August 11, 2021
Flashback from Sunday July 12 2009 - The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones exposes Paul Ehrlich and John Holdren
Description at the time: Sunday edition is now broadcast from the prisonplanet.tv studios and includes video! Alex covers the shocking proposals of Obama's science advisor John P. Holdren, who in his 1977 book Ecoscience called for mass sterilization through the water supply, forced abortion and other totalitarian eugenics policies.
(InfowarsFan's added note): This is from my mega Infowars archive collection on multi-terabyte hard drives... Enjoy!
Alex Jones exposes Paul Ehrlich and John Holdren
Description at the time: Sunday edition is now broadcast from the prisonplanet.tv studios and includes video! Alex covers the shocking proposals of Obama's science advisor John P. Holdren, who in his 1977 book Ecoscience called for mass sterilization through the water supply, forced abortion and other totalitarian eugenics policies.
(InfowarsFan's added note): This is from my mega Infowars archive collection on multi-terabyte hard drives... Enjoy!
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