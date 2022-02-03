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James Martinez: From MKUltra To Mass Psychosis & How To Fight Against It
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105 views • February 03, 2022
For years, James Martinez has been speaking out about the CIA's MK Ultra experiments and the mind control technology that followed in its footsteps. This has led ever increasingly towards where we are today with mass psychosis on the population at large. He joins me to explain not only how it works but how to defeat it.
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