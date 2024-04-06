CERN FIRES UP FOR ECLIPSE: 15 THINGS YOU MUST HAVE IF ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE! #RFB

With the Solar eclipse right around the corner, If find it queer that over 8 states have already declared a STATE OF EMERGENCY, Now combine that with the warnings to have CASH, FOOD and a PLAN to meet up with loved ones and it sounds pretty strange. NOW take all that into account and CERN the Large hadron Collider in Geneva Switzerland will once again use this event to fire up the ol ATOM SMASHER and see what happens. as they have said "something may come into our dimension or something may go out.

HOW TO USE A COMPASS





• THIS is how to use a Compass (Lensati...

00:00 start

03:10 Paper Map

04:01NOTEBOOK/PENS/MARKER

04:47 ADDRESSES/PHONE NUMBERS ETC

05:49 MEETING PLACE

06:43 COMPASS

07:18 MULTI TOOL

08:05 me NOT being Prepared

12:15 Chemlight/Glowstick

13:10 WHISTLE

13:58 KNIFE,MACHETE OR FIXED BLADE

14:40 DYNAMO LIGHT SOURCE

15:33 AUTOMATIC WATCH

16:43 FIRST AID

17:52 WATER FILTRATION

19:16 DUCT TAPE

19:45 SEWING KIT





