Tech and Ethics

Edward O. Wilson said, "The problem with society is that we have paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and godlike technology". One of the guardrails against us destroying ourselves is ethics. But what happens when we live in an age that venerates intelligence and not wisdom? An age where people in government are now openly talking about dispensing with moral standards?





