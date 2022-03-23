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Emir Kusturica, interview with RT, answered those Western Politicians who say that Ukraine is now the first military conflict since World War II, who forgot about the bombing of Yugoslavia. ENGLISH
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31 views • March 23, 2022
Emir Kusturica, in a conversation with RT, answered those Western politicians who say that Ukraine is now the first military conflict since World War II, who forgot about the bombing of Yugoslavia:
“This is simply not true. Then we saw only the first phase of what is happening now ... We were completely alone in our efforts to fight for independence and our borders, until NATO began bombing, which continued every day for three months, and as a result of which a large number of people died.
“This is simply not true. Then we saw only the first phase of what is happening now ... We were completely alone in our efforts to fight for independence and our borders, until NATO began bombing, which continued every day for three months, and as a result of which a large number of people died.
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