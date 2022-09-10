Love & Other Biblical Drugs #19: The Biblical Origins of GangBang Pornography...

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Women are eternal beings and if they obey the 1st commandment given to women, "Your body belongs to your husband". They can be redeemed by God and Help God reproduce Himself. If not some women will be punished because they did not make love to their husbands and the whole world moved to pornography and the gangbang neurosis...