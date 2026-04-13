The Dangers of Digitalization and Control, an interview with Chris Helali

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Convenience comes at a cost. As everything goes digital—money, identity, access—control becomes centralized. What happens when systems decide what you can buy, say, or access? The line between innovation and surveillance is thinner than ever. Are we building freedom—or programmable lives?
#DigitalControl #Surveillance #PrivacyMatters #TechEthics #FutureSociety #StayAware
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