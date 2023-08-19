BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Uncensored: Dr. Christina Parks - mRNA Can Be Programmed to Make Humans Unable to Eat Meat
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
168 views • August 19, 2023

Dr. Christina Parks is an Affiliate Physician at America’s Frontline Doctors specializing in Molecular Biology, explaining how the mRNA injection was designed and why it's so dangerous to our human bodies. She describes the ability to program this technology and cause reactions in our bodies that may advance the globalists goals, such as making humans intolerant to meat, for example.Head to http://tacrightspn.com for 50% off their products exclusive to our listeners!


To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/


Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/


If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


Shared from and subscribe to:

mariazeee

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee


Keywords
vaccinesbiblegmos5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21agenda 30transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemicthe great resetc-ovid hoaxgraphene oxidenano tech in jabs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Whole-Food Carbohydrates May Reduce Inflammation, Nutritionists Say

Whole-Food Carbohydrates May Reduce Inflammation, Nutritionists Say

Coco Somers
Ten-Minute Slow Run Boosts Focus and Mood, Small Study Finds

Ten-Minute Slow Run Boosts Focus and Mood, Small Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Strength Training at 70: What Research Shows About Late-Start Gains

Strength Training at 70: What Research Shows About Late-Start Gains

Petra Stone
Study Finds Higher Daily Step Count Tied to Lower Death Risk, Independent of Walking Speed

Study Finds Higher Daily Step Count Tied to Lower Death Risk, Independent of Walking Speed

Morgan S. Verity
Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Petra Stone
Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy