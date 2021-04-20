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World War Showdown: NATO Warships to Challenge Black Sea Blockade
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300 views • April 20, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall discusses the face-off with Russia by NATO, as the head of the US Strategic Command tweets that nuclear war is an option. Meanwhile, UK and US warships plan to attempt to re-enter the Black Sea and test the resolve of Vladimir Putin.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/20/21)
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/20/21)
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