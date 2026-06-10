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The AI Succession: Are Humans Being Replaced?
The Friendly Evangelist
The Friendly Evangelist
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THE BEST VIDEO YOU WILL EVER SEE on the warnings coming from the globalist technocrats and AI researchers that HUMANS ARE BEING REPLACED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.


This isn’t just about robots taking jobs.


This is about:


AI systems already behaving unpredictably


The “digital species” language being used by tech leaders


The idea that humans may become “pets” if AI surpasses us


Why some researchers compare AI risk to nuclear war — or worse


The possibility of a technological succession event


The disturbing overlap between AI elites, bunkers, underground bases, and survival planning


And the biggest question of all:


Are we building a tool… or are we building our replacement?


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trumpalex jonesgodtechnologyaiartificial intelligenceglobalismtechnocracyelon muskpeter thiel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy