The AI Succession: Are Humans Being Replaced?

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THE BEST VIDEO YOU WILL EVER SEE on the warnings coming from the globalist technocrats and AI researchers that HUMANS ARE BEING REPLACED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.
This isn’t just about robots taking jobs.
This is about:
AI systems already behaving unpredictably
The “digital species” language being used by tech leaders
The idea that humans may become “pets” if AI surpasses us
Why some researchers compare AI risk to nuclear war — or worse
The possibility of a technological succession event
The disturbing overlap between AI elites, bunkers, underground bases, and survival planning
And the biggest question of all:
Are we building a tool… or are we building our replacement?
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