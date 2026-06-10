The AI Succession: Are Humans Being Replaced?

THE BEST VIDEO YOU WILL EVER SEE on the warnings coming from the globalist technocrats and AI researchers that HUMANS ARE BEING REPLACED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.





This isn’t just about robots taking jobs.





This is about:





AI systems already behaving unpredictably





The “digital species” language being used by tech leaders





The idea that humans may become “pets” if AI surpasses us





Why some researchers compare AI risk to nuclear war — or worse





The possibility of a technological succession event





The disturbing overlap between AI elites, bunkers, underground bases, and survival planning





And the biggest question of all:





Are we building a tool… or are we building our replacement?





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