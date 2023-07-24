Hateful Liberal of the Week 13: Matty Healy

Just when you think you've seen it all when it comes to how low these insane, nutcase liberals can stoop, they manage to stoop even lower. This one managed to get himself and his weak ass liberal band kicked out of and permanently banned from Malaysia, for going into their country, where LGBTQ acts and relationships are illegal and punishable with prison time, and blatantly disrespecting the entire country. Now , the band, The 1975, can't perform in Taiwan or Indonesia either.
No one wants to hear or be exposed to your wicked LGBTQIA÷ propaganda, Matty.
