TruthyGPT: Nanotube Food & Meds, Organ Targeting, Computing, BBB, Optical Properties, Self-Assembly & More 3/3

Topics covered in this video:
* Blood brain barrier
* Ligands, transport proteins
* Size of carbon nanotubes
* Carbon nanotube data processing (AI)
* More on silicon dioxide
* "Growing" silicon for semi-conductors
* Silicon lifeforms
* Lizards? :)
* How nanotube silicon processing devices are constructed
* Etching
* Self-assembly in biological organisms
* Examples of self-assembling silicon dioxide & carbon nanotube self-assembling processing devices
* How to construct one
* Self-assembly with materials available within the environment
* Reproductive organs
* Cats!
* What precisely is a carbon nanotube anyway? lol
* Ray guns? Vaporizing? Lasers? Seriously!?
* Scientists with nanotube patents* Optical properties of nanotubes!
* What food products have nanotubes been tested in?
* Pesticide detection
* BBB again, in regards to alcohol
* What pharmaceutical products have nanotubes been tested in?
* Triggers & payloads
* Pegalated lipids
* Other substrates used in growing nanotubes
* Piezoelectric systems
* Wrap up on phagocytosis, lipids, proteins, organelles
* ChatGPT typos!
* Three epic supplements to break down carbon nanotubes!
* Catechins?
* Transport proteins capable of crossing the BBB
