TruthyGPT: Nanotube Food & Meds, Organ Targeting, Computing, BBB, Optical Properties, Self-Assembly & More 3/3

Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/a983554d-a3a5-46fa-89f7-495f181a9a66







Topics covered in this video:



* Blood brain barrier

* Ligands, transport proteins

* Size of carbon nanotubes

* Carbon nanotube data processing (AI)

* More on silicon dioxide

* "Growing" silicon for semi-conductors

* Silicon lifeforms

* Lizards? :)

* How nanotube silicon processing devices are constructed

* Etching

* Self-assembly in biological organisms

* Examples of self-assembling silicon dioxide & carbon nanotube self-assembling processing devices

* How to construct one

* Self-assembly with materials available within the environment

* Reproductive organs

* Cats!

* What precisely is a carbon nanotube anyway? lol

* Ray guns? Vaporizing? Lasers? Seriously!?

* Scientists with nanotube patents* Optical properties of nanotubes!

* What food products have nanotubes been tested in?

* Pesticide detection

* BBB again, in regards to alcohol

* What pharmaceutical products have nanotubes been tested in?

* Triggers & payloads

* Pegalated lipids

* Other substrates used in growing nanotubes

* Piezoelectric systems

* Wrap up on phagocytosis, lipids, proteins, organelles

* ChatGPT typos!

* Three epic supplements to break down carbon nanotubes!

* Catechins?

* Transport proteins capable of crossing the BBB