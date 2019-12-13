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(Language warning) WE ARE AT WAR....... RIGHT NOW!
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18 views • December 13, 2019
Source video
(Josh Bernstein show)
https://youtu.be/GT3K25wfrv4
Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia
Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/
Elles_Place (My Canada Book)
https://mycanadabook.com/Elles_Place
Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica
Elle's Place Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Elles-Place-349415305680938/
MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616
USA.Life
https://usa.life/Elles_Place
Canund...Elles_Place
https://canund.com/Elles_Place
Daily Motion...Elle's Place
https://www.dailymotion.com/Elles_Place
Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place
Minds
https://www.minds.com/ellesplace
IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place
Flote (Elles_Place)
https://flote.app/Elles_Place
POCKETNET
Elles Place
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
Patreon (Elle's Place)
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28024238
(Josh Bernstein show)
https://youtu.be/GT3K25wfrv4
Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia
Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/
Elles_Place (My Canada Book)
https://mycanadabook.com/Elles_Place
Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica
Elle's Place Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Elles-Place-349415305680938/
MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616
USA.Life
https://usa.life/Elles_Place
Canund...Elles_Place
https://canund.com/Elles_Place
Daily Motion...Elle's Place
https://www.dailymotion.com/Elles_Place
Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place
Minds
https://www.minds.com/ellesplace
IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place
Flote (Elles_Place)
https://flote.app/Elles_Place
POCKETNET
Elles Place
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
Patreon (Elle's Place)
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28024238
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